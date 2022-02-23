Enugu LG Election: Unknown Gunmen Kill 5, Abduct Journalists, Burn Vehicle

At least, five persons are reportedly killed when unknown gunmen attacked a polling unit during Wednesday’s council election in Enugu State.

The incident occurred at Akpugo Ward 3, Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that a car belonging to a special assistant to the state governor, Hon John Tochukwu Ogbodo, was among those burnt during a shoot-out by the gunmen.

A source was quoted to have said, “They narrowly missed killing one keke driver who was at the venue, but the bullet tore his mouth to pieces. I doubt if he will survive.

“They have taken him to the hospital. Five corpses are lying around here now. Some are inside gutters.”

Our correspondent reported that reporters and a driver of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) as well as those of the News Agency of Nigeria were also attacked.

One Meletus Eke reportedly said, “Two of the ESBS reporters, Chiamaka Ezeaputa and Chigozie Alex-Nwafor, and the driver, Ebuka Collins Ogbozor, have been rescued.

“The driver and one of the reporters, Mrs Alex-Nwafor, narrowly missed being killed. They were attacked at Obeagu on their way to Agbani.

“The whereabouts of two other team members of the station, Fred Nnaji and Monday Ogbodo, are still unknown even as their phone lines are switched off or not available.”

The state police command is yet to make a statement over the matter.

The state government had earlier declared Wednesday as a public holiday to enable eligible voters to cast their votes.