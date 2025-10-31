Judge Sacks Defecting Rep, Says Political Prostitution Must Not Be Rewarded

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has ruled that political prostitution must not be rewarded.

The judge made the pronouncement while sacking a member of the House of Representatives, Abubakar Gummi, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gummi, who represents the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State in the House of Representatives, had dumped the PDP for the APC in November 2024.

The PDP Zamfara chapter and its chairman, Jamilu Jibomagayaki, had challenged Gummi’s defection in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1803/2024.

The plaintiffs had joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, as the 2nd and 3rd respondents.

While delivering judgment in the suit on Thursday, October 30, 2025, Justice Egwuatu ordered Gummi to vacate his seat in the House.

The judge further restrained Speaker Abbas from recognising Gummi as a member of the House.

Justice Egwuatu also ordered INEC to conduct a fresh election to fill the affected Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency seat within 30 days.

Furthermore, the judge restrained Gummi from further receiving salaries, allowances and other perks in his capacity as a member of the House.

Consequently, Justice Egwuatu ordered Gummi to refund to the Federal Government all monies collected as salaries, allowances and other perks he must have received as a Rep member from October 30, 2024, to the date the judgment was given.

“An order is made directing that the evidence of the refund of all monies collected as salaries, allowances, or howsoever called be filed in the registry of this court within 30 days of the judgment of this court,” the judge ruled.

Justice Egwuatu consequently awarded a fine of N500,000 in favour of the plaintiffs and against Gummi, INEC and Speaker Abbas.

The judge, before deciding the case, said, “Before I take my fingers off the keyboard, let me just add that politicians should respect the wishes of the electorate that elected them into office.

“A situation where the electorate have made their choices between different political parties and their candidates based on the manifestos and marketability of such a political party, it is legally and morally wrong for such a politician to abandon the party under which platform he or she was elected into office and move to a rival party without relinquishing the mandate of his or her former party.

“If a person must decamp, don’t decamp with the mandate of the electorate.

“Don’t transfer the votes garnered on the platform of one party to another party.

“A politician has no such right to transfer votes of a political party to another political party.

“The law must punish such moves by taking away the benefits bestowed upon the decampee politician by the electorate.

“And that is what Section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution has done. Political prostitution must not be rewarded.”

The News Agency of Nigeria had reported that the Zamfara PDP’s suit against Rep Gummi, dated 28th November, 2024, was filed by the party’s counsel, Ibrahim Bawa, SAN.

It further reported that the plaintiffs had set out four questions for determination and had sought nine reliefs.

They asked whether, having regard to the provision of Section 68 (1) (9) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), it was not unconstitutional for Gummi to retain his seat as a member in the house.

They said he defected from PDP, which sponsored him for the election to Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency, to APC, when there was no division in the party, among other questions.

One of the reliefs sought was a declaration that it was unconstitutional for the Speaker to refuse/fail to declare Gummi’s seat vacant.

The judge granted all the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs, as he condemned the attitude of some politicians who see defection as a normal practice.

“In total, I resolve all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs and against the defendants,” Justice Egwuatu said.

But Gummi, in his response, had filed a notice of preliminary objection and a counter affidavit through his lawyer,

The lawmaker had argued that his defection was due to a lingering crisis within the PDP, contrary to the plaintiffs’ disposition.

He insisted that his defection to the APC was informed by a lingering, unresolved internal and external crisis, both at the PDP national level and in his constituency.

The sacked Rep said the crisis in the PDP left him unable to properly represent his constituents.

And that he could no longer ensure that his constituents benefit from the shared distribution of the dividends of democracy within the bounds of law, without undue interference from anyone or anything.

It could not be immediately ascertained if Gummi will appeal the judgment.

– Gbade OGUNWALE, With Agency Report