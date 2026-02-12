Judge Withdraws From Malami’s N213bn Asset Forfeiture Case

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Justice Obiora Egwatu of the Federal High Court has recused himself from the asset forfeiture proceedings involving former Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and two other defendants.

Justice Egwuatu announced his decision on Thursday shortly after the counsel announced their appearances, stating that he would no longer handle the matter for personal reasons and in the interest of justice.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for personal reasons, and for the better interest of justice, I will recuse myself from this case,” Egwatu said.

He subsequently ordered that the case file be returned to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court for reassignment.

“The instant charge CR/700/2025 filed FRN vs Abubakar Malami (SAN) and two others shall be sent back to the Chief Judge for further directives,” he added.

The development concerns the ongoing legal dispute over 57 properties valued at approximately N213.2bn.

Advertisement

Last month, Justice Emeka Nwite granted an interim order forfeiting the assets to the Federal Government following an ex parte application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft agency said the properties are suspected proceeds of unlawful activities allegedly linked to Malami and his sons.

The assets reportedly include university buildings, hotels, shopping plazas, filling stations, residential estates, and expansive parcels of land located across Abuja, Kebbi, Kano, and Kaduna states.

As part of the interim forfeiture order issued on January 6, the court directed the EFCC to publish a notice in a national newspaper inviting interested parties to appear and show cause within 14 days why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

Malami had challenged the forfeiture, insisting that his wealth was legitimately acquired and properly declared to the relevant authorities. He urged the court to dismiss the proceedings, warning that the action could result in conflicting decisions and duplicative litigation.

Advertisement

The former AGF also argued that the process infringes on his constitutional rights, including his rights to property, presumption of innocence, and family life.

In addition, he asked the court to restrain the EFCC from interfering with his ownership and control of three properties listed as numbers 9, 18, and 48 in the commission’s application.

He stated that one of the properties is held in trust for the estate of his late father, Kadi Malami.