Judgement On Rivers Gov-Elect’s Suit Against PDP Fixed For April 20

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, fixed April 20 in an application filed by Sir Siminlalayi Fubara, Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Governor-elect and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Odu, against what they described as the National PDP’s move to suspend them for perceived anti-party activities.

Advertisement

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned for judgement after Fubara’s lawyer, Joshua Musa, SAN, and the legal representative of PDP, Mr Johnson Usman, adopted their final address on their processes.

Fubara and others in their application, had urged the court to restrain the PDP, its National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu; from “suspending, expelling, or act in any manner that would tamper with their fundamental rights.”

But the National PDP’s lawyer had argued that the court lacked the jurisdiction to preside over an intra-party matter bordering on membership.

The judge subsequently adjourned for judgment.