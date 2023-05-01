Judiciary Has Set Many States On Fire With Pronouncements On Election Matters —NLC

The Nigerian Labour Congress on Monday said there is a need for the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to speak out against the ills within the judiciary, noting that members of the bench through their pronouncements on election matters have set many states on fire.

This is just as it vowed to shut down some private companies and state governments offices over their disregard to workers welfare.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero said these during his speech in celebration of the workers’ day event at Eagle Square on Monday in Abuja.

He cautioned judges against being compromised as they oversee election petition tribunals, adding that the organised labour and civil society movements will create a “hall of shame” for judges that compromise the process.

He said there are concerns that election tribunals are yet to commence sitting on petitions from aggrieved candidates who participated in the elections.

Ajaero said, “We identify with all the views expressed here because we believe that the mission is geared towards rescuing Nigeria and rescuing the judiciary as the latter is clearly down.

“The judiciary has set many states and institutions on fire. The judiciary has set Imo state on fire and up till now, people are wondering how a person who was not a candidate of his party be declared the governor.

“The judiciary has so many questions to answer. If they fail to answer those questions within a short time, we will create a hall of shame for those judges that come up with some judgments and that could happen soon.”

He also said the Nigerian workers have been exploited and disregarded yet they toil day and night to create the enormous wealth that has sustained the country.

The Congress noted that some of this wealth generated by workers have been stolen, and resources misused by those occupying and parading the various corridors of power

Ajaero said “Some states and private sectors have begun to flag the rules stated by our laws, all employers that are not complying with our Labour stated laws should be prepared for more robust engagement with organized labour.

“That’s a signal to them, Our destiny remains in our hands. We shall rise a robust campaign against all state, and private employers involved in the dehumanization of workers all over the nation.”

The Congress also warned that employers who continue to treat workers poorly should not expect miracles from them.

The NLC President said, “To get the best out of workers, treat workers as human and major contributors to wealth creation.”

Ajaero also alleged that the Imo State governor Hope Uzodinma has sponsored a violent attack on the NLC charter in the state during an organized meeting to elect new leaders in the state.

He said “Uzodinma has deliberately refused to sign an agreement with the NLC, Workers impunity thrives in the state. He uses violence and is responsible for invading, ransacking, and stripping our national secretariats in Owerri.

“Recently he sponsored a violent attack against the NLC in the state.We have reported these challenges to the International Labour organizations and we will continue to see through that Imo state will be liberated.”