Julius Berger Records 173% Profit Increase In 2018

Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has revealed that it recorded a 173% profit before tax increase in 2018.

This was disclosed to investors by the group’s financial Director, Martin Brack, during the company’s Investor Forum in Lagos.

Brack also revealed that Berger’s revenue in the financial year 2018 increased by 37%, while total comprehensive income increased by 47%.

He went on to say that the earnings per share increased by 47% while the shareholder’s equity rose to 35 BNGN during the year.

Meanwhile the Managing Director of Julius Berger also said at the Investor Forum that the record making progress Julius Berger has made at the second Niger Bridge Project site, reflects the company’s continued commitment to timely completion of the project.