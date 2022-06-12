June 12: We Must Work Towards Democracy Devoid Of Electoral Fraud, Says Shina Peller

A federal lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Shina Peller, has charged Nigerians to work collectively towards achieving an improved democracy for the country.

Peller said Nigerians must begin to work towards a democracy devoid of electoral manipulations and violence.

He said this on Sunday via his social media platforms while congratulating Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s Democracy Day celebration.

The Oke-Ogun born federal legislator, who is also the Ayedero of Yorubaland recalled that in the struggle for Nigeria‘s democracy, some people sacrificed their freedom, whilst many lives were lost and implored all not to allow efforts of the heroes of democracy be in vain.

“I join all well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad in celebrating the country’s Democracy Day. Indeed, June 12 remains a day to reckon with in Nigeria’s political history.

“As we mark this year Democracy Day, we must not forget that in the struggle to return our country to civilian rule, some patriotic Nigerians summoned the courage to sacrifice their time, freedom and lives. Many were jailed unjustly; many lives were lost including Chief MKO Abiola’s, the winner of the June 12 1993 presidential election.

“Therefore, it is not enough for us to celebrate Democracy Day every year, we need to ensure that efforts of heroes of Nigeria’s democracy are not in vain. The best way to ensure this is for us to collectively work towards achieving an improved democracy devoid of electoral manipulations, where people decide who govern them without any fear or intimidation.

“In strengthening our democracy, we need to ensure that justice, fairness and equity prevail in all our actions and decisions. Political parties must always be guided by internal democracy; members should be given a sense of belonging and the right to choose who lead them.

“In conclusion, democracy is all participatory; all well-meaning Nigerians must be ready to take part in the democratic process right from the grassroots and make our impact felt. Once again, I wish everyone of us a happy celebration as we mark this year Democracy Day.”