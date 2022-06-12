JUNE 12: We Saw ‘Worst Leadership’ Under IBB…Must Avoid Repeat In 2023 – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday appealed to Nigerians to ensure that the 2023 presidential election is anchored on transparency and peaceful conduct to guarantee a smooth transition of power to whoever emerges winner of the February 25 poll.

Buhari, in a speech he delivered to mark the 2022 Democracy Day, said Nigeria recorded its “worst leadership” in 1993 when the country’s former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, annulled the June 12, 1993, presidential election that was presumedly won by Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, also known as M. K. O. Abiola.

The president said the annulled election “saw the best in our citizens” as the citizens voted peacefully at the polls.

Buhari, who in 2018 moved the annual celebration of Democracy Day from May 29 to June 12 in honour of Abiola, noted that next year’s Democracy Day would mark 30 years since the 1993 election was annulled and appealed to Nigerians to preserve the sacrifices of the country’s heroes by voting peacefully at the 2023 polls.

He said, “On June 12th, 1993, Nigerians saw the best in our citizens as we all went out to vote peacefully. By June 24th, 1993, we also saw the worst of our leadership as the elections were annulled.

“We must never forget the sacrifices of the heroes of Nigeria’s democracy during 1993. Their patriotism and peaceful struggle should guide our actions especially when it comes to electing our leaders and holding them accountable, now and in future.

“Fellow Nigerians this is my last Democracy Day speech as your President. By June 12th, 2023, exactly one year from today, you will already have a new President. I remain committed and determined to ensure that the new President is elected through a peaceful and transparent process.

“It is important for all of us to remember that June 12th, 2023 will be exactly 30 years from the 1993 Presidential elections. In honour and memory of one of our national heroes for democracy, Chief M.K.O Abiola, GCFR, we must all work together to ensure this transition is done in a peaceful manner. I am hopeful that we can achieve this.”

Buhari added that the peaceful manner in which political parties recently conducted their primaries raised his hopes that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would be devoid of rancor and violence.

“These primaries were peaceful and orderly. Those who won were magnanimous in their victories. Those who lost were gracious in defeat. And those aggrieved opted to seek judicial justice as opposed to jungle justice.

“I followed the party primaries closely from the state level to the Presidential level. I was very impressed to see across all the political parties that, most candidates ran issued based (sic) campaigns. The language and tone throughout were on the whole measured and controlled.”

He added, “Another positive that came from the 2022 party primaries was the significant increase in women and youth particularly across all parties. I was very pleased to see this development. This augurs well for the future. These trends clearly show the level of maturity our democracy has achieved in the last 23 years.

“As we move into the general election campaign season, we must sustain this mature attitude to campaigning and ultimately, voting. We must never see it as a “do or die” affair. We must all remember democracy is about the will of the majority. There must be winners and losers.

“I will therefore take this opportunity on this very special day to ask all candidates to continue running issue focused campaigns and to treat opponents with dignity. As leaders, you must all showcase high character and never forget that the world is watching us and Africa looks up to Nigeria to provide example in governance. The tone you set at the top will surely be replicated in your followers.”

Buhari further assured the electorates that the changes made to the country’s electoral laws would safeguard their votes.

“The Executive, Legislature and Judiciary were and still remain united and committed to ensure these reforms are fully implemented in the 2023 general elections. Fellow Nigerians, your right to choose your government will be preserved and protected,” he said.