Junior Pope: E-Money Threatens Lawsuit Over Claim He’s Having Affair With Late Actor’s Wife

Popular businessman and socialite, Emeka Okonkwo, otherwise known as E-Money, has denied allegations that he is having an affair with the wife of the late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

The allegations come on the heels of the death of Junior Pope and four others following a boat accident on the River Niger on April 10, while returning from a film location.

In a statement posted on his Instagram page on Friday, E-Money addressed the rumors and condemned the disrespect shown towards the deceased and his grieving family.

The businessman vowed to take legal action against those propagating the false information.

He wrote: “It has come to my attention that some individuals are spreading damaging and false information about my relationship with my late brother, Junior Pope, and his family during this difficult time of mourning. These actions show a complete lack of respect for the memory of the deceased and are deeply hurtful to our grieving family

E-Money called on Nigerians to assist him to find the individuals behind the defamatory claims.

He further wrote, “I cannot fold my hands and allow this heinous act to continue without consequence. I am committed to identifying these unscrupulous individuals and ensuring they are held accountable. It is imperative that we clean up our social media space and let the law take its rightful course. Furthermore, bloggers disseminating this information without proper investigation and confirmation will also not be spared in this bid for justice.

“Anyone with credible information that can assist the authorities in apprehending these two women responsible for this malicious character assassination, should please come forward. Your help will not only bring justice but is highly appreciated. Enough is enough! Thank you for your support and understanding during this challenging time. Send me a DM”

Meanwhile, the funeral service for the late Nollywood actor was held on Friday at St. Peter’s Catholic Parish in Ukehe, Enugu State, at his hometown, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, located in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Friends, family members, colleagues, and fans gathered to pay final respects to the late actor.

See photos below:

Junior Pope funeral service