Junior Pope’s Burial: AGN Bans Unauthorised Pictures, Video Recordings

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has banned the unauthorised pictures and video recordings during the burial of actor Junior Pope, who died in April following a boat accident on the River Niger.

This was made known via an Instagram post on Tuesday, where the AGN President, Emeka Rollas, detailed the guild’s preparations for the burial scheduled for May 17

Rollas stated that the AGN has appointed 30 representatives from five states—Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, and Enugu — to attend the funeral. The representatives will receive official AGN T-shirts and are expected to coordinate through their respective state chapter chairmen.

Rollas appealed for decorum during the burial, and announced that unauthorised photos and recordings would be strictly prohibited.

He added that only accredited press and bloggers, approved by Pope’s family, will be allowed to cover the event.

He said, “In preparation for the burial of our departed colleague Jnr Pope we have appointed 30 representatives each from these five state chapters namely Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra and Enugu a conveying bus with the official T-shirts for each of the state chapter,” he wrote.

“If you are within any of the mentioned states please contact the chairman Actors Guild of Nigeria of the state chapter where you are.

“For those who want to go on their own please you may wish to reach out to us for your T-shirts.”

He further urged those wishing to attend the burial independently to contact their state chapter chairman for T-shirts.

“It is a devastating and sorrowful period for the Actors Guild of Nigeria therefore we shall not indulge in any unnecessary picture or video recording that is not by the official photographers at the proceedings of final journey of our departed colleague. All Press/ Bloggers must be accredited by the family.”