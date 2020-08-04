JUST IN: 100 Pilots Sacked By Bristow Helicopters

35 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than 100 helicopters have been sacked by the management of Bristow Helicopters Limited.

The company, in a press statement by its spokesperson, Stanley Olise, hinged its decision on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move came barely 24 hours after Air Peace airlines disengaged over 70 pilots.

The Bristow Helicopters management described its sacking of the pilots as painful.

According to the company, failure to disengage the pilots may hinder its delivery of essential services to its clients.

“This decision has not been made lightly, but having considered the state of the business and the very serious constraints caused by the spread of the COVID-19 disease and the downturn in the oil and gas market, the company must now take this painful, but decisive step to ensure the continuity of its business and delivery of essential services to its clients.

“One of these measures includes the right-sizing of the business to ensure that the company has the optimal level of personnel to continue the safe delivery of its services to its clients, whilst allowing the appropriate capacity for future growth.

“Accordingly, and with much regret, the company has taken the very difficult decision to release over 100 pilots and engineers (both National and Expatriates) over the next couple of weeks,” said the company.