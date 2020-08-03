JUST IN: 104 Unity Colleges Ready To Open Tuesday For Exit Classes – FG

The Federal Ministry of Education says that all the 104 Unity Colleges are ready to resume for exit classes tommorow, Tuesday.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday, by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Bem Goong.

Recall that the federal government had directed schools to reopen so that primary 6, JSS3, and SS3 students could seat for the year’s exitting national examinations, billed to begin in the midst of August.

However, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba stated that the permanent secretaries and directors in the respective states would still embark on an assessment tour of those colleges.

“Across states, Honorable Commissioners reported varying degrees of preparation and readiness for reopening between the 4th and 10 of August, 2020 for virtually all schools with their jurisdiction,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Nwajiuba urged all affected schools to communicate their resumption dates to parents and students to “avoid chaos in the system.”

“All returning students are to undergo temperature checks among other protocols before being admitted into their schools,” the statement read in part.