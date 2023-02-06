JUST IN: 13 Political Parties To Boycott 2023 Election If Buhari Extends Naira Swap Deadline

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the institution of a case at the Supreme Court by the governors of Zamfara, Kogi and Kaduna States to compel the Central Bank of Nigeria to extend the deadline for return of old naira notes, 13 political parties have threatened to pull out of the 2023 elections if the governor’s bid succeeds.

There are 18 political parties participating in the election.

The 13 parties handed down the warning to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday during an emergency press conference in Abuja.

Speaking on behalf of the parties, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance, Kenneth Udeze, said, “We hereby announce that at least 13 out of the 18 political parties in Nigeria, will not be interested in the 2023 general elections and indeed we shall withdraw our participation from the electoral process if this currency policies are suspended or cancelled or if the deadline is further shifted.

He said, the “13 parties” commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the redesign of the N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

They warned that they will boycott the elections if the new deadline of February 10, 2023 is shifted as demanded by some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The “13 parties” also knocked the Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State Governments for heading to the Supreme Court to get court injunction to extend the deadline for the validity of three old Naira notes.

Recall the governors under the auspices of the Progressives Governors Forum of the governors elected on the platform of the APC visited the president to plead for extension.

The president responded by saying he should be given seven days to decide on the way forward.

