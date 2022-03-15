JUST IN: 1,531 Nigerians Have Returned Home Since Russia/Ukraine War – FG

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Nigerian Returnees which landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has announced that a total of 1,531 Nigerian evacuees have arrived the country since the Russia/ Ukraine war started on February 24.

The update was revealed on Tuesday as NiDCOM tweeted that 31 returnees landed in Abuja on Monday morning.

It tweeted:

“Federal Government received another 31 Returnees from Ukraine through Romania aboard Turkish Airlines, which landed at about 06:30a.m at the Nnamdi Azikwe Int’l Airport Abuja. Bringing the total of Evacuees to 1,531,” NidCOM tweeted.

Since the conflict started , efforts have been made by other countries including Nigeria to get their citizens out of the war zone.

FG had said two airlines would facilitate evacuation of Nigerians from Ukriane.

Refugees that have fled the country are more than 2.5 million according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

