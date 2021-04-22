JUST IN: 18 Travelers Kidnapped In Oyo

Suspected herdsmen have reportedly abducted all passengers in an 18-seater commercial bus in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

Residents told THE WHISTLER that the occupants of the bus, which was fully loaded, were whisked away by the gunmen

The bus was traveling to Ibadan from Abeokuta on Thursday morning when it was waylaid and the passengers taken into captivity.

The incident was said to have happened on the Igboora-Eruwa Road on Thursday morning.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Adewale Osifeso, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

But a rights activist who is also the Secretary, Farmers Union in Ibarapa, Mr Taiwo Adeagbo, confirmed the development.

He said the bus was still at the scene of the abduction.

Adeagbo said he had reported the incident to the police