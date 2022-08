JUST IN: 2 Trapped, Five Rescued As Building Collapses In Abuja [VIDEO]

At least two people are feared trapped following the collapse of a three-storey building in the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday night.

Our correspondent reports that the building which is undergoing construction is located along Aso Savings road in the suburb

Five people have so far been rescued while rescue operation is ongoing.

2 trapped, 5 rescued as shopping plaza collapses in Kubwa, Abuja pic.twitter.com/9hmyZh7WKM — The Whistler Newspapers (@TheWhistlerNG) August 26, 2022

More details to follow…