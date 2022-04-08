JUST IN: 28 Years After AfCON Victory, FG Presents Land Title Documents To Okocha, Eguavoen, 20 Others

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has handed over Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) of the land promised the 1994 set of the Super Eagles in 1994.

The official handover took place at the Ministry’s Main Conference Room, Mabushi, Abuja on Friday.

“The Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN) and management staff of the Ministry at the handing over of Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to members of the 1994 Super Eagles,” the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing tweeted.

The development is coming one month after President Muhammadu Buhari approved the allocation of houses to 22 members of the 1994 Super Eagles in their various states.

The 1994 set won the Africa Cup of Nations, which was the second time the country won the tournament.

The set also set a record as Nigeria made its first World Cup appearance in 1994 in the United States.

Members of the Super Eagles team then were Wilfred Agbonavbare, Alloysius Agu, Peter Rufai, Augustine Eguavoen, Michael Emenalo, Ben Iroha, Stephen Keshi, Chidi N’Wanu, Uche Okafor, Uche Okechukwu, Mutiu Adepoju, Efan Ekoku, Emeka Ezeugo, Jay Jay Okocha, Thompson Oliha, Sunday Oliseh, Daniel Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Finidi George, Victor Ikpeba, Victor Ikpeba and Rashidi Yekini.