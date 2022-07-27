JUST IN: 809 Potential Lawyers In Nigeria Fail Bar Examination

79 SHARES Share Tweet

During the Call-to-Bar ceremony for new lawyers at the Body of Benchers Secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday, the Nigerian Law School revealed that 809 out of 2299 students who sat for the May 2022 Bar final examinations failed to pass.

Isa Chiroma, the Director General of the Nigeria Law School, disclosed this during the ceremony.

He said, “Presentation of the May 2022 bar final examination, Mr Chairman, distinguished members of the Body of Benchers, I will be presenting at this ceremony a total of 1490 candidates who are successful at the May 2022 bar final examinations.

“Total number of students who participated in the exam 2299, total number of candidates who have passed, 1490.”

The failure rate this year seems to be slightly higher than what obtained in 2021.

On July 27, 2021, 681 students who sat for the December 2020 Bar final examinations did not pass.

Prof Chiroma had said that 1561 students participated in the examination but only 880 were successful to be called to the Nigerian bar.

Fecilitating with the successful candidates on Wednesday, Chiroma urged all of them to remain gate keepers of the noble profession.

Subsequently, the Chairman, Body of Benchers, Wale Olanipekun SAN, conferred them with new profile as lawyers.

The Body of Benchers is the Legal Body of Practitioners of the highest distinction in the legal profession, which oversees the formal call to the Bar of those seeking to become legal practitioners as well as disciplinary matters for erring lawyers.