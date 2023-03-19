JUST IN: Abducted Rivers State APC Campaign Director Found Dead

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Advertisement

The abducted Campaign Director of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State, Chisom Lennard, has been found dead.

Lennard was the Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State, during the governorship and state assembly polls.

It was gathered that he was abducted by armed men dressed in police uniform when the voting process was on at Ibagwa polling unit 2 ward 10 in Ahoada West LGA.

Reports monitored by our Correspondent said the deceased tried to thwart the effort of the gunmen when they stormed the area in their bid to snatch voting materials.

He was reportedly forced into their waiting van and whisked away while voting was halted due to the incident.

Advertisement

Darlington Nwauju, the APC Publicity Secretary in the state confirmed to journalist on Sunday morning that he was found dead.

“He was abducted from his polling unit during the voting process and taken away.

“Nobody knew where they took him to. It was later in the evening of Saturday that his body was discovered.

“He was APC LGA caretaker chairman and was a PhD student at the Rivers State University,” he stated.

He added that the deceased’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in Ahoada West local government of the state.

Advertisement

Nwauju further said Lennard was an estate surveyor and a former board member of the Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority when Rotimi Amaechi was governor.

The spokesperson of the Police Command in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, told journalists that there was no information concerning the incident yet but that she would enquire from the Ahoada Area command before making a proper report.