JUST IN: Abia PDP Chieftain Tony Otuonye In DSS Custody For Threatening To Kill Opponents

The Department of State Services (DSS), Abia State Command has detained a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (DSS), Tony Otuonye, over a viral statement calling for violence during a political rally for his party’s governorship candidate.

“He’s in our custody undergoing interrogation,” a source at the command confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Monday.

Otunoye was captured in a viral video threatening to take the lives of anyone who will pose as an obstacle to the victory of the PDP’s governorship’s flagbearer, Okey Ahiwe in the state.

“I am telling you, nobody should be afraid of the opposition. Instead that we will not succeed, we will sacrifice human beings as scapegoats.

“Instead of us to lose this (election), we will use human heads for sacrifice. We have consulted the spirits and humans and they confirmed our victory (in the coming election). We will fight whoever wants to stop us and feed on their liver,” Otuonye said while addressing the party’s faithful.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported plans by the state’s police command to summon Otuonye to its office over his utterances.

Otunoye who works at the state’s Signage Advertisement Agency boasted that his party would secure victory at this Saturday’s gubernatorial election by any means.

Ahiwe is scheduled to contest alongside prominent aspirants including Labour Party’s Alex Otti, All Progressive Grand Alliance’s Greg Ibe, Young Peoples Party’s Nana Nwafor, and All Progressives Congress’s Ikechi Emenike for the Governorship position on March 18.