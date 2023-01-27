JUST IN: Abia PDP Elects Late Guber Candidate’s Replacement Feb. 4

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State has fixed February 4 for a fresh primary election to replace its governorship candidate who died on Wednesday – exactly 45 days before the March 11 election.

Uche Ikonne, a professor of optometry, died at the age of 66 after suffering “multiple cardiac arrests”.

In line with provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which mandates political parties to hold fresh primary elections “within 14 days of the occurrence” of a candidate’s death, the Abia PDP said the election to replace Ikonne will take place at 10:00 AM at the Umuahia Township Stadium in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The notice was issued by Elder Abraham Amah, the Abia PDP Vice Chairman/Acting State Publicity Secretary.

Amah urged interested aspirants to “collect Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from the PDP Headquarters at Wadata Plaza, Wuse Abuja.”

He added, “The sale of both forms begins today Friday January 27 and ends on Wednesday February 1, 2023.

“The screening of aspirants will hold at the PDP National Headquarters, Wadata Plaza Abuja, on Thursday February 2, 2023 at 11:00 am prompt.

“All the aspirants are expected to present themselves to the State Working Committee, SWC, of the Abia PDP on Friday February 2, 2023 at the State Secretariat, Finbars Street, Umuahia by 12: 00 pm.”