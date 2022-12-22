JUST IN: After 12yrs Of Marriage, Comedian Basketmouth Announces Divorce From Wife

Top Nigerian entertainer and comedian, Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has announced the end of his marriage to Elsie Uzoma Okpocha after 12 years of marriage and three kids.

The comedian who announced the divorce in an Instagram post on Thursday said he and his ex-wife would continue to work together to give their 3 children the care and support they need.

“As much as it pains me to bring my personal life to the public space, this is an unavoidable situation.

“After much deliberations, my wife and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

“As we move forward separately, we will continue to work together to give our beautiful children all the care, love, guidance and support they need.

“We humbly ask that you respect our privacy as we navigate through these times,” the comedian wrote.

Basketmouth married his wife in 2010 and they have three children together, namely Janelle, Jason, and Maya Okpocha. They welcomed their last child in June 2021.