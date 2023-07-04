JUST IN: After 7 Months, Adeleke Sends Names Of Commissioner Nominees To Osun Assembly

Seven months into his administration, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has finally sent a list of commissioner and special adviser nominees to the state’s House of Assembly for screening.

Adeleke’s spokesman, Olawale Rasheed, who confirmed the development to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, said the nominees’ list would be made public after the assembly’s resumption from recess next week.

After its inauguration, the state assembly had gone on recess to allow the new lawmakers to prepare for legislative business.

“His Excellency has finalized the commissioners’ list and submitted same to the State Assembly. The House is resuming next week and expectedly, the House Speaker will disclose the names to his colleagues to commence screening of nominees.

“The Governor and the state leadership have done the needful and the public should expect the list to be made public sooner than later.

“The delay was clearly due to many factors, namely the protracted litigation on the outcome of the governorship election and the general elections covering the state Assembly, National Assembly, and the presidential elections.

“The good thing is that the long wait is over. The long-awaited commissioners’ list here.”