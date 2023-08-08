JUST IN: After Losing Two Wives, Pastor Taiwo Olukoya Dies In U.S

The Fountain of Life Church Family headquarters in Lagos has announced the death of their founding pastor, Taiwo Odukoya (67).

The church disclosed this via its official Facebook page on Tuesday, adding he passed on in the United States.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, teacher, a great servant of the most high God, pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!! We thank the Lord for the gift of a greater leader!!!” the church wrote while not providing details of the cause of his details.

Recall that in November, 2021, his wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, died after battling with cancer.

“She battled cancer for the better part of 2 years, she stood on the Word of God, and she fought.

“We loved her with all our heart, but who are we to fight with the will of God.

“The truth is, at one point in our lives, we all will have to say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi,” the church had stated.

Nomthi became Odukoya’s wife after the death of his first wife, Bimbo – a leading relationship speaker.

Bimbo was involved in a plane crash.