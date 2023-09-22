JUST IN: After THE WHISTLER Fact-Check, Presidency Blames ‘Third-Party’ For Misleading Nigerians That Tinubu Is First African Leader To Ring NASDAQ Bell

The Presidency has acknowledged its mistake in proclaiming President Bola Tinubu as the “first-ever African leader to ring the closing bell at NASDAQ.”

This admission comes after Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s media adviser, had disseminated a false statement on the State House website, misleading the public with his inaccurate assertion.

Ngelale’s original statement attributed President Tinubu’s supposed NASDAQ honour to his tireless efforts to attract foreign direct investment into Nigeria.

According to the statement, NASDAQ had extended an invitation to President Tinubu to ring the closing bell, positioning him as the first African leader to receive the supposed prestigious recognition.

However, in a swift response, Nigerians and various media outlets, including THE WHISTLER, did fact-checks and found Ngelale’s claim to be false.

The investigation revealed that President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete of Tanzania rung the NASDAQ bell on September 21, 2011, well before President Tinubu’s purported feat.

Taking responsibility for the misinformation, the State House issued a corrective statement titled “CORRIGENDUM: PRESIDENT TINUBU AT NASDAQ” on Friday.

In the statement, the Presidency expressed regret for the earlier misleading claim, stating, “We inadvertently referred to President Bola Tinubu as the first African leader to ring the bell at NASDAQ on Wednesday in New York, based on the information provided by a third-party event organizer. We have since found out that this information was/is incorrect as a former African leader has indeed had the privilege. This error is sincerely regretted.”

But despite the admission of error and the issuance of the correction, the original statement containing the erroneous claim remains accessible on the State House website as of the time of this report.

Also, while Ngelale had appended his name to the statement containing the erroneous claim, the subsequent statement withdrawing the claim was not signed by him.

It simply read “State House Media and Publicity,” indicating that Mr. Ngelale may have been disciplined for the embarrassing claim.