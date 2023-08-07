JUST IN: After Tinubu’s Meeting With NLC, FG Discontinues Contempt Proceedings Against Nigerian Workers

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Ministry of Justice has withdrawn its contempt proceedings against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) at the National Industrial Court.

Advertisement

The decision followed President Bola Tinubu’s recent meeting with the leadership of the NLC.

The ministry’s statement dated August 7 and signed by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mrs. B.E. Jedy-Agba, was in reaction to the organised labour’s recent directive that all workers in the private and public sectors across Nigeria should leave their duty post and appear at the forthcoming court proceedings.

The FG, through the FMOJ, had filed a contempt case against the NLC and other unions for proceeding with their nationwide protest amidst a subsisting order of court restraining it.

But in the ministry’s letter to NLC’s counsel, Femi Falana SAN, obtained by THE WHISTLER, it advised the learned silk to inform the union leaders that the contempt proceedings is now inchoate.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Justice has been drawn to the Communique issued by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC”) on 3rd August 2023 wherein NLC announced the suspension of its nationwide protests and criticized the contempt summons issued by the National Industrial Court (“”Court”), amongst other issues.

Advertisement

“Kindly recall the exchange of correspondence between the Ministry and your Office on the need for compliance with the extant court orders, restraining industrial action of any kind on the part of the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress.

“The position of the Ministry was informed by the need to safeguard the integrity of the court and prevent avoidable service disruption or damages to public

facilities.

“However, despite these exchanges/interventions, the labour Union’s on 2nd August 2023 proceeded with the industrial action through public protests which led to disruption of work and the eventual pulling down of the gate of the National Assembly.

“The foregoing prompted the Ministry to initiate contempt proceedings by filing Form 48 on the same 2nd August 2023 in accordance with Section 72 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act and Order 9 Rule 13 of the Judgment (Enforcement) Rules.

“It is trite that issuance of Form 48 is just the starting point in contempt proceedings which will only crystalize upon the issuance of Form 49 and the consequential committal order.

Advertisement

“Upon the intervention of His Exccllency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the decision of the labour unions to call-off their industrial action after meetings with the President and leadership of the National Assembly, this Ministry did not proceed further with the contempt proceedings, which would have required the issuance of Form 49 within two days of the issuance of Form 48.

” It is self-evident that the none-issuance of

Form 49 as at 4th August 2023, renders the contempt proceedings inchoate.

“You may therefore wish to advise or guide the labour unions on the practice and procedure of contempt proceedings, particularly to the effect that the issues or concerns raised by NLC in its communique on the proceedings, have been overtaken by events.

“Please accept the assurance of my warm regards.”