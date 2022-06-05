Just In: Again, Buhari Meets APC Presidential Aspirants, Govs Over Consensus

By Isuma Mark

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, presidential aspirants of the party, governors on the platform of the party and key stakeholders to fashion out a way to produce a consensus candidate for the party.

The party holds its elective extraordinary convention on Tuesday in Abuja.

The meeting is holding at the Congress Hall of the State House.

Those already at the dinner meeting include the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, former Chairmen, Bisi Akande, John Oyegun, the party’s Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, and some APC Governors.

Buhari had met the governors on Tuesday where he pleaded that he will have the final say on who becomes the party’s presidential candidate.

He met with the governors on Saturday for the second time without concrete resolution.

Details later…

