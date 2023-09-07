JUST IN: Again, Lagos Assembly Rejects 3, Clears 15 Of Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet Nominees

The Lagos State House of Assembly, on Thursday, again, rejected three out of the 18 new cabinet nominees resent to the House by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening and confirmation, clearing 15.

Following the rejection of his 17 cabinet nominees by the Assembly, Sanwo-Olu sent a fresh list to the House early this week.

The new list by the governor, which was conveyed through a letter, was read by the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, during plenary on Monday.

Sanwo-Olu’s letter read: “After careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.



“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state. I am confident these new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos.”

The Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, thus directed the 12-man ad-hoc committee, which screened the previous nominees to take charge of the new list.

The committee commenced screening on Tuesday and reported back to the House on Thursday.

At plenary on Thursday, the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Mojeed Fatai, who led the 12-man ad hoc committee on screening of the new list, presented the report of the committee.

Following this, the confirmation was done through a voice vote by the lawmakers as Obasa mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

Nominees confirmed are Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen, Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi, Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi, Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola, Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem, Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe, Bolaji Cécilia Dada, Barakat Akande Bakare, Olugbenga Omotosho, and Mosopefoluwa George.

Others are Dr. Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje, Dr. Olumide Oluyinka, Abayomi Samson Oluyomi, Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola, and Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

Those rejected are former Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote; former Commissioner of Economic Planning and Budget, Samuel Egube and Tolani Sule Akibu.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House to convey the list of confirmed nominees to the governor.