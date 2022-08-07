JUST -IN: Amusan Breaks 16-Year-Old Record At Commonwealth Games, Wins Gold For Nigeria

Nigerian athlete, Tobi Amusan has set a new record by winning the 100 meters hurdles gold at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

The 25-year-old clocked 12.30 seconds to set a new games record.

Her victory has also secured Nigeria’s 10th gold medal in what has been an amazing year.

Amusan’s time of 12.30s has eclipsed the 16-year-old 12.65 seconds Games record set by Jamaica’s Brigitte Foster-Hylton in Melbourne, Australia.

Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas came second while Briton Cindy Sember who celebrated her 28th birthday with a win in the semis settled for the bronze.

Only a few weeks ago, 25-year-old Amusan broke the World Record with her 12.12 seconds semi-final win before going on to win the world title in Oregon with 12.06s wind-aided time.