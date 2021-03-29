JUST IN: Another 255 Nigerians Evacuated From Saudi Arrive Abuja

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has announced the arrival of about 255 Nigerians from Saudi Arabia.

NIDCOM, in a tweet on Monday, said: “255 Stranded Nigerians in Saudi Arabia arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja via Saudi Air Flight SV3405 at about 1:00 pm local time today Monday, 29th, March 2021.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that 384 Nigerians returned to the country on January 28 from the same country.

According to NIDCOM, the returnees were part of the first batch that arrived early this year.

Meanwhile, it noted that the returnees would be quarantined at the Federal Capital Territory Hajj for 14 days in line with public health advisory.

“Other returnees’ arrival is expected in subsequent days,” it added.