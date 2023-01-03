JUST IN: Another Major Boost For Peter Obi As Niger Delta Leader Endorses Candidacy

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Edwin clark
Chief Edwin Clark

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw leader from Delta State, has endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for president.

Advertisement

Clark announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, citing Obi’s honesty, trust and transparency as his reason.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

You’re Jealous I Did What You Couldn’t Do For Igbos – Buhari Attacks Obasanjo

Nigeria Politics

Obi’s Endorsement: Icons Do Not Play God, Tinubu Support Group Tells Obasanjo

The Ijaw leader’s endorsement came barely 48 hours after former president Olusegun Obasanjo openly declared his support for Obi.

The 96-year-old is the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF).

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement