JUST IN: Another Major Boost For Peter Obi As Niger Delta Leader Endorses Candidacy

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw leader from Delta State, has endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for president.

Clark announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, citing Obi’s honesty, trust and transparency as his reason.

The Ijaw leader’s endorsement came barely 48 hours after former president Olusegun Obasanjo openly declared his support for Obi.

The 96-year-old is the leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) and the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF).

More details to follow…