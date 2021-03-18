JUST IN: Another Nigerian Nominated For UN Law Commission Job

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The United Kingdom and Nigerian Governments have co-nominated Professor Dapo Akande (who hails from Oyo State, Nigeria) as a member of the United Nations-backed International Law Commission (ILC).

The ILC is a body of experts elected by member states to help develop and codify international law for the international community.

Akande’s nomination was disclosed in a statement published on UK’s Government’s website on Thursday and seen by our correspondent.

The UK Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said the country’s choice of Professor Akande was based on his “professional accomplishments and breadth of experience.”

Raab said, “The United Kingdom is pleased to nominate Professor Dapo Akande as our candidate for the International Law Commission for the period 2023 to 2027. The UK has always been a strong supporter of the International Law Commission and is proud of the contribution that British international lawyers have made to its work. I believe that Professor Akande is perfectly positioned to strengthen this contribution yet further,” he stated.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing CB, also said that the joint support of both countries “reflects the strong people-to-people ties between the UK and Nigeria,” adding that “It also demonstrates our support to UK leadership in important international institutions, and to advancing the rule of law across the globe.”

Reacting to the development, Akande said he cherished the support he was getting from home and abroad.

He expressed optimism that he would get elected.

Akande said, “I am humbled to have been co-nominated by Nigeria for the International Law Commission, alongside the UK. This is a great honour as I was born, educated and started my legal journey in Nigeria. Throughout my career, I have been proud to represent Nigeria before international courts, and to help strengthen its legal system by providing training in international law to lawyers and government officials.

“It would be a privilege to be elected to the International Law Commission and I believe I can make a meaningful contribution to its work. My vision is clear: the codification and progressive development of international law can strengthen the rules on which international cooperation is based, and help promote a just and peaceful system of international relations,” he said.

Akande is currently a professor of public international law at the University of Oxford, UK.

He passed out from the Nigerian Law School and got his LLB at Obafemi Awolowo University.