JUST IN: APC Governors In Closed-Door Meeting With Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is currently in a closed-door meeting with some governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

THE WHISTLER confirmed the governors present at the meeting to include Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos States.

Also attending are the Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji; former Ekiti State governor and Peoples Democratic Party chieftain, Ayodele Fayose, among others.

There have been acrimony following Wike’s treatment by the winner of the PDP’s presidential ticket, Atiku Abubakar, who ignored the decision of the 17-member committee of the party set up to pick a running mate for him.

Atiku overruled the committee, which settled for Wike, and chose Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

This has created crisis in the PDP with Benue State Governor and Fayose accusing Atiku and the PDP of poor handling of the matter and urging Atiku to lead a delegation to Port Harcourt to plead with Wike to mend fences.

Atiku, it was gathered, is in the US to defend his masters degree thesis.

But Wike has been hosting various leaders of the APC and other parties in his country home with rumour of his defection looming.