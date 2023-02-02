JUST IN: APC Governors To Meet Buhari On Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday to solicit for help in the coming elections.

This was revealed on Thursday evening by the APC presidential campaign council.

The short statement said top on the agenda are fuel scarcity and scarcity of new naira notes.

The meeting is coming less than 48 hours after Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai rattled the presidency over claims that “fifth columnists” in the Buhari administration were working against the success of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai said those against Tinubu were those whose anointed candidate for the presidential ticket of the party failed.

Although the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, dissociated the Buhari administration from the statement, it’s gathered that the revelation may have upset the presidency.

The PCC has accused the president of lack of commitment to the cause of the candidate, who has claimed on few occasions that “the powers that be want me to fail but I would win this election.”

The statements from the candidate in Ogun State and Cross River State during his campaign rally stopovers were re-echoed by El-Rufai, who said the redesigning of the naira on the eve of an important election was an act of sabotage.

Even though Buhari has appeared on the APC presidential campaign rallies on a few occasions, there are fears that his body language and “vote for anyone of your choice” statement directed to Nigerians was a lack of commitment.

The PCC said however that the issues “on the agenda of the governors are issues of the nationwide fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes that have caused social and economic stress for Nigerians especially small businesses who rely on daily cash transactions.”