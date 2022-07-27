JUST IN: APC Names Gobir New Senate Leader

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark

The All Progressives Congress, APC, on Wednesday named the lawmaker representing Sokoto East, Senator Abdullahi Gobir, as the new Senate Leader.
This was contained in a letter by the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan.

Lawan read the letter during plenary, saying Gobir replaces Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

Abdullahi had resigned as Senate Leader after defecting from the APC to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

