JUST IN: APC Names Plateau State Governor Presidential Campaign Director-General

79 SHARES Share Tweet

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has named the Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council.

Lalong is the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum.

The APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, made the revelation to State House Correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja for a closed-door meeting on Thursday.

“We are here to see Mr. President to brief him and to get his approvals of plans that we are having regarding our campaign outfit,” Adamu said when asked by journalists.

He added: “And once we have his approval, we intend to make major disclosure. We’re on the same page with the Presidential (candidates) and the individuals who will play various roles in the campaign.

“The DG of the campaign is seated by my right here. Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State.

“We have a spokesperson in the person of Festus Kenyamo. The deputy spokesperson is Hannatu Musawa. This is what we came to discuss with the President.”

He revealed that the choice of Lalong was based on his ability to do the work required to ensure victory for the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in next year’s presidential elections.

“He has the ability to do it. The party leadership has seen that he is capable of running the affairs of the campaign outfit,” he noted.