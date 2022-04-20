JUST IN: APC National Chairman Accuses Governors Of Working Against Him

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, has accused some governors of working at cross purposes with the leadership of the party, stressing that it could affect the party’s chances in the 2023 elections.

Adamu stated this at the opening of the National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting is the first since the new NEC emerged weeks ago to pilot the affairs of the party.

The meeting is being attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, and other critical stakeholders who are members of the NEC.

All elected NEC members and governors under the platform of the party are also in attendance.

While acknowledging that state governors are leaders of the party in their states, Adamu said the APC constitution does not have provision for dual leadership in the states.

He called for recognition of his position as contained in the party’s constitution and not dualism in leadership.

While also blaming former governors as stoking the embers of disunity which could hurt the party, Adamu said these former governors are also leaders in their own right and so should be respected by serving governors.

Details later….