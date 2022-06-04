JUST IN: APC Replies Tinubu, Threatens To ‘Punish’ Him For Outburst Against Buhari 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened to ‘punish’ its acclaimed national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his recent outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, issued the threat while addressing journalists at the party’s headquarters on Saturday in Abuja.

“We may punish him (Tinubu) for his utterances against the President,” Daily Trust quoted Adamu to have said.

At a recent meeting he held with APC delegates in Ogun State to seek their support for his presidential ambition, Tinubu had vented against President Buhari over alleged plans to deny him the party’s presidential ticket.

“… Buhari would not have been president. It has been over 25 years that I have been serving them. This one sitting by me, Dapo Abiodun, he could not have become the governor without me.”

“This is me telling you between my life and God Almighty, Buhari called me to be his Vice President. He said because the first time he contested, he picked Okadigbo, flamboyant, Catholic, but Nigerians didn’t vote for him.

“The second time, he picked another Igbo, Ume Ezeoke, Nigerians didn’t vote for him, that if he goes to bring the Pope to run as his vice, Nigerians won’t vote for him, but you Bola Tinubu, you have six governors, you have never lost an election before, come and be my vice.

“He knew all the calculations then favoured us, that is why he wanted me as his vice, but I told him to let us build the party first. And when we finished building the party, after we brought in people from the PDP, Saraki now saw those from the PDP will not get anything if Buhari , a Muslim becomes the President and me, also a Muslim becomes his vice, he won’t get the Senate President and the Senate President cannot also be a Muslim, that was how they started the campaign of calumny against me,” Tinubu, in a viral video, had said in Yoruba language.