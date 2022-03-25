Just In: APC To Release Unity List For National Convention Today

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has said a unity list for offices in the party will be released today.

This was disclosed by the chairman, National Convention Media and Publicity Sub-Committee of the party, Mr Abdullahi Sule.

Sule is also the Nasarawa State Governor.

He said that some zones have agreed on a zoning arrangement.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the South-South geopolitical zone had agreed on its list few days ago.

Addressing a pre-convention conference on Friday in Abuja, the Governor Sule said the party will follow the electoral act to elect all its officers, including through Consensus arrangement which allowed by the Electoral Act 2022 and the constitution of the party.