JUST IN: Appeal Court Says Alleged Resignation Of Presidential Tribunal Judge ‘Fake News’

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has debunked reports claiming that a member of the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petitions Court, Justice Boloukuoromo M. Ugo, has resigned.

A verified Twitter user by the name Umar Sani had tweeted on Thursday that Justice Ugo resigned on the grounds that siding with President Bola Tinubu against those challenging his presidential victory at the court “would mean the death of Nigeria’s democracy”.

The tweet was retweeted more than 4,079 times and is trending on Twitter as of the time of this report.

THE WHISTLER reached out to the Secretary of the PEPC panel, Mrs Josephine J. Ekperobe for confirmation or denial of the viral post.

She described the information as fake.

“All fake pls .Thank you,” the official replied to THE Whistler’s inquiry.

THE WHISTLER reports that the PEPC’s five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani was inaugurated to preside over petitions challenging the outcome of the presidential election declared in favour of President Tinubu, by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

All the petitioners, Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and the Allied Peoples Movement APM; alongside the defendants (INEC, Tinubu, Kashim Shettima and others) have closed their cases after presenting witnesses and tendering evidence to support their respective submissions.

The defendants have also filed their final written addresses asking the court to throw out all the petitions challenging the election of Tinubu.

After replies by the petitioners, the court will reconvene for adoption of the final written addresses and adjourn for judgment.

THE WHISTLER further reports that judgment on the petitions will come on or before September 16.