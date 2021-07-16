JUST IN: Army General Hassan Ahmed Shot Dead In Abuja

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu

A Major-General in the Nigerian Army, Hassan Ahmed, has been shot dead by a yet-to-be identified group of assailants. 

Ahmed, who was a former Provost Marshall and director at the army headquarters, was reportedly killed on Thursday night around Abaji in Abuja. 

The Major-General and his sister were disembarking from a trip to Okene, Kogi State, when the assailants struck, reports Daily Post. 

RELATED
Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Prolonged Detention Of IPOB Members

While the army has yet to issue a statement on Ahmed’s death, Punch quoted a source as saying that the gunmen opened fire on the Major-General’s vehicle and kidnapped one of the occupants after killing the officer. 

Ahmed was said to have travelled without his security details. 

A former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Badeh, was similarly killed in 2018 when gunmen attacked his vehicle while returning from his farm along the Abuja-Keffi Road. 

You might also like

Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Condemns Prolonged Detention Of IPOB Members

Military Denies Releasing 1009 Insurgents To Borno Govt

Army Confirms Two Soldiers Dead In ‘Fire Fight’ With Members Of ESN In…

‘I Have No Idea About What You Said,’ Army Spokesman Reacts To Attack On…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.