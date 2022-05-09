JUST IN: ASUU Extends Warning Strike By 3 Months

Education
By Busayo Agbola
The Whistler NG Breaking News

The Academic Staff Union of Universities has rolled over its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks following the end of its last announced extension.

The Union made this known in a statement signed by its president, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, adding that the decision was to allow the government ample time to satisfy all the union demands and issues.

According to the union, the roll-over strike was effective from 12:01 am, May 8, 2022.

ASUU revealed that the roll-over was decided after its National Executive Council meeting which began on Sunday night at the   Comrade Festus Iyayi National Secretariat, University of Abuja.

Prior to this, the union has revealed that it was yet to receive any notice of a meeting from the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment even though the Minister, Chris Ngige, had promised to organize a meeting with them this week.

“No, we have received any notice of meeting from them. They didn’t call us. We are not begging them to meet with us and we will not go to them if they do not invite us. It’s part of his political campaign, we didn’t receive any invite,” Osodeke said on Sunday.

Details later…

