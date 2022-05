Just In: Atiku Visits Wike After Close Presidential Primary Contest

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has paid a visit to Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, at his Abuja home.

This is coming after Governor Wike lost the primary election to Abubakar last Saturday.

Atiku scored 371 in the election which was held in Abuja on Saturday to defeat Wike who polled 237 votes.

Unconfirmed reports say Wike may emerge Atiku’s running mate in 2023.