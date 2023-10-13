JUST IN: Bayo Onanuga Finally Gets Appointment As Tinubu Names New Aides On Ministerial Coordination

…As Femi Fani-Kayode Continues To Wait

President Bola Tinubu has finally appointed Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokespersons in his presidential campaign organization, as a special adviser.

Onanuga, who had served as the Director of Media and Publicity in Tinubu’s campaign team, was notably one of the members of that campaign organization yet to receive an appointment in the president’s administration.

While aides like Dele Alake and Festus Keyamo, who had played key roles in the campaign, were appointed as ministers, Onanuga had to patiently wait for his turn.

The wait came to an end on Friday night as the Presidency announced the appointment of Onanuga as the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s media adviser, made the announcement late Friday.

Ngelale further revealed that Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu was also named as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

A veteran in media management, Onanuga is the Managing Director of The News/PMNews and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ngelale said the appointments were “part of efforts to prioritize effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries” that the appointees “have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion.”

Meanwhile, the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, who served in Tinubu’s campaign organization as Director of New Media, has yet to be considered for appointment.