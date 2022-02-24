JUST IN: Biden Explains How US Will Stop Putin From Reestablishing Former Soviet Union

The United States president Joe Biden has accused his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, of nursing the ambition of reintegrating countries that broke away from the former Soviet Union through the military invasion of Ukraine.

Biden made this claim on Thursday while speaking to the press on the conflict in Ukraine.

Former Soviet Union broke into 15 republics after the dissolution of Soviet Union in 1991.

They are: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Estonia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan.

Biden insisted that everything Putin is doing in Ukraine is part of plans to re-establish the Soviet Union.

“He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine. He wants to in fact reestablish the former Soviet Union. That’s what this is about,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Biden explained that the US and its allies will strategically deal with Russia and ensure that Putin does not succeed with his plans.

According to him, the US will cripple Russia by imposing more economic sanctions, adding that such blockade has been extended to four top banks in Russia.



“Every asset they have in America will be frozen,” he added.

Furthermore, Biden ordered the deployment of US military to Germany and some European countries through which he plans to surround Russia and defend its allies.

He added that for now, the US forces will not go into Ukraine to fight Russian forces.

“Let me say it again: Our forces are not — and will not — be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine.

“Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east,” Biden said.

He accused Putin of being the aggressor.

“ Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.

“This aggression cannot go unanswered. If it did, the consequences for America would be much worse. America stands up to bullies. We stand up for freedom. This is who we are,” he said.