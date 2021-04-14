JUST IN: Biden Stops America’s Longest War, Withdraws U.S. Military From Afghanistan

The United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, citing the success of its troops in the Middle East country.

He made this known in a national address from the White House.

He said that the aim of the United States had been achieved when its military took out Alqaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.

He said he was bringing an end to America’s longest war.

“It is time for America to stop endless wars in Afghanistan…it is time for our forces to come home,” he said.

Recall that in 2001, Bin Laden led a brutal attack on the U.S. which saw his followers maneuvering aircrafts to crush the World Trade Center, killing thousands.

The then President, George Bush had ordered an invasion into the country and that executive order had been renewed by successive presidents until Biden.

Bin Laden was killed during the era of former president Barack Obama.