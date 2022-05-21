JUST IN: Bodiless Head Of Anambra Lawmaker Found At Motor Park Days After Abduction

Nigeria Politics
By Chukwudi Ojukwu James

Gunmen have beheaded a member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon Okechukwu Okoye.

Until his death, Okoye represented Aguata Constituency II where the Governor of Anambra, Charles Soludo, hails from.

The lawmaker’s severed head was found at Nnobi in the Idemmili South Local Government Area of the state.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Soludo Presents N170bn ‘Take Off Budget’ To House Of Assembly

According to the state’s police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, the lawmaker’s head was found on Saturday.

“His head was found along Nnobi road today Saturday. There is no suspect in custody yet,” Ikenga was quoted as saying by The Nation.

The Anambra State Government had ordered a manhunt to rescue the lawmaker following his abduction last week.

His suspected killers had left a written note demanding withdrawal of the military from ‘Biafra land’, according to a viral video in circulation on social media.

You might also like

Soludo Presents N170bn ‘Take Off Budget’ To House Of Assembly

BREAKING: Amid ASUU Strike, Ngige Declares For President

Soludo Tells Commissioners Not To Celebrate Appointment

N42 Billion Fraud: Obiano Innocent Until Proven Guilty – Gov Soludo

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.