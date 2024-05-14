JUST IN: Boost For LP As Pro-Otti Lawmakers Dump YPP For Party

In a major boost for the ruling Labour Party (LP) in Abia State, two lawmakers from the Abia State House of Assembly have announced their defection to the ruling Labour Party (LP).

Their defection was announced during Tuesday’s plenary session of the Abia assembly.

Hon. Ahuama Fyne Onyekachi, representing Osisioma South State Constituency, and Hon. Iheanacho Nwogu of Osisioma North, crossed over to the LP after being expelled from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for alleged anti-party activities.

In his defection letter read at the floor of the house by the speaker, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Hon. Iheanacho explained that he was expelled by his party for anti-party activities.

Hon. Nwogu informed the house of his defection to the Labour Party with effect from May 14, 2024.

Similarly, Hon. Onyekachi notified the house of his defection from the Young Progressive Party (YPP) to the Labour Party (LP) to support the good works of Dr. Alex Otti.

In a letter endorsed by the YPP chairman and secretary at the ward level, the party cited Onyekachi’s unrepentant support for Otti’s administration as grounds for expulsion. The decision was further backed by party executives at the local government and national levels.

THE WHISTLER further reports that with Onyekachi and Nwogu now officially joining the Labour Party’s ranks in the state legislature, the LP and Governor Alex Otti’s administration may gain additional legislative support to pursue their agenda.