JUST IN: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Gets More Votes In Race For UK Prime Minister

The results of the 3rd ballot for appointment of the next Prime minister of United Kingdom has been announced.

British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch is still in the race with 58 votes in the 3rd ballot.

At the second round, the former Equalities Minister had 49 votes to scale through.

As disclosed by the UK Conservative party on Monday, former Chief Minister of Finance, Rishi Sunak, is still ahead of other contenders with 118 votes.

Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt also made it to the next round with 71 and 82 votes respectively.

Tom Tugendhat was evicted for having the least vote (31).

The polls will continue in series till the last man standing will be appointed as UK prime minister on September 5.