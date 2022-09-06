JUST IN: British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Set To Champion UK’s Economic Growth As PM Truss Appoints Her Into Cabinet

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, has appointed Bristish-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch, as Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade on 6 September 2022.

Her appointment was announced by the Conservative Party on Tuesday, hours after Truss’ appointment as PM.

Badenoch was among the contestants for the post of UK PM but lost out during the 4th ballot cast by parliamentarians.

She was previously the UK Minister of State at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities from 16 September 2021 to 6 July 2022.

She was part of the ministers who resigned from office following loss of confidence in the leadership of the outgone PM , Boris Johnson.

As Secretary of State for International Trade and President of the Board of Trade, Badenoch’s role includes:

securing world-class free trade agreements and reducing market access barriers, ensuring that consumers and businesses can benefit from both; encouraging economic growth and a green industrial revolution across all parts of the UK through attracting and retaining inward investment and championing the rules-based international trading system and operating the UK’s new trading system, including protecting UK businesses from unfair trade practices.